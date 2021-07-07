Trump still under investigation in New York — but he’s confident charges will only make him more popular
US President Donald Trump (AFP)

Former president Donald Trump remains under investigation by prosecutors in New York after his family business and longtime accountant were indicted on tax-related crimes, but he's reportedly confident that criminal charges would only make him more popular.

Two witnesses who testified before the Manhattan grand jury confirmed the ex-president is still being investigated, reported The Daily Beast, although longtime advisers have reassured Trump that his Republican base will remain loyal if he chooses to run again in 2024.

"The numbers don't change -- rock solid," said Trump pollster John McLaughlin, who says his own polling data shows criminal charges would not dent that support. "Attacks on President Trump galvanize his base."

Trump claimed at a Sarasota, Florida, rally over the weekend that he was ignorant of the tax laws his chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg is accused of breaking, but legal experts say his past claims to being the "king of tax law" could prove "devastating" to his defense.

"Those prior inconsistent statements will undermine his claim of lack of knowledge on cross-examination," said Carl Bornstein, a former New York prosecutor who now teaches at John Jay College of Criminal Justice.

Despite his alleged confidence in weathering a criminal case politically, the former president has privately lamented the continuing investigations into Trump Organization would add to his growing stack of legal bills, sources told The Daily Beast.

