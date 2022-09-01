‘My poll numbers have gone through the roof!’ Trump tries to spin potential indictment as good news
Former President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 3, 2020. - Doug Mills/Getty Images North America/TNS

Former President Donald Trump is facing a potential indictment for stealing and concealing top-secret government documents, but he believes that it has strengthened his political standing.

In an interview on the right-wing Real America's Voice network on Thursday, Trump decried the FBI for executing a lawful search warrant at his Mar-a-Lago resort to retrieve classified documents, but he added that it has seemingly helped solidify his grip on Republican primary voters.

"I don't even like saying it because, frankly, it sounds trivial by comparison, but my poll numbers have gone through the roof because of it," he said. "I’ve never been involved in an event that’s driven me up like this!"

Polling of Republican primary voters conducted earlier this summer showed Trump losing ground to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, although that quickly changed after the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago in August, as more recent polling shows Trump back ahead of DeSantis with a commanding lead.

