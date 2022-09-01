'I don't know what to make of it': Pro-Trump attorney struggles to defend former president's lawyers on CNN
Attorney David Schoen, who defended former President Donald Trump during his second impeachment trial, struggled to defend some actions taken by Trump's lawyers in the current dispute over top secret government documents being kept in Mar-a-Lago.

During an interview on CNN, host John Berman asked Schoen what he made of attorney Christina Bobb signing a sworn affidavit saying Trump had handed over every piece of classified information the National Archives had requested, despite the fact that Trump was actually still hoarding several boxes worth of classified documents.

"We don't know exactly what went on behind the scenes," Schoen began. "It's a question that's going to have to be answered. I can tell you this, I know Evan Corcoran, local counsel for me in another case... he is as honest as the day is long. I don't believe -- I have no reason to believe he would have done anything dishonest or otherwise."

That said, Schoen also couldn't come up with a plausible explanation for why Trump's lawyers had signed an affidavit that had proven to be clearly untrue as evidenced by the fact that the FBI recovered several boxes full of classified documents that they had sworn were not there.

"I don't know what to make of it," he acknowledged. "There is, again -- the question that's going to have to be answered."

