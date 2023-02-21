Georgia forewoman delivers a cryptic remark about a possible Trump indictment

According to the forewoman of a special grand jury in Georgia that investigated former President Donald Trump's attempt to overturn the 2020 election's results, the jury has recommended charges against a number of people linked to Trump's effort, The New York Times reported.

Forewoman Emily Kohrs said that the list of names recommended for indictment is long. Kohrs declined to say names because the report is under seal.

When asked if Trump was on the list, Kohrs cryptically said, "You're not going to be shocked. It's not rocket science," adding "you won't be too surprised."

From The NY Times: "The investigation in Atlanta has been seen as one of the most significant legal threats to Mr. Trump as he begins another run for the presidency. In November, the Justice Department named a special counsel, Jack Smith, to oversee two Trump-related criminal investigations. And last month, the Manhattan district attorney's office began presenting evidence to a grand jury on whether Mr. Trump paid hush money to a porn star during his 2016 presidential campaign, laying the groundwork for potential criminal charges against the former president in the coming months."

The Georgia grand jury looked into Trump's phone call to Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensperger, where Trump asked him to "find" more votes that would recalculate his loss in the state.

"We definitely started with the first phone call, the call to Secretary Raffensperger that was so publicized," Kohrs said.

"I will tell you that if the judge releases the recommendations, it is not going to be some giant plot twist," she added. "You probably have a fair idea of what may be on there. I'm trying very hard to say that delicately."