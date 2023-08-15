Trump's own press statement is used as evidence of 'solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer'

A press release from Donald Trump that he published on the social media accounts of his aides is being used to charge him with solicitation of fraud.

MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell sorted through the recently released indictment live on air Monday evening and found the document among the exhibits.

On Sept. 17, 2021, Trump wrote a letter to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, with language cited in the indictment. It was on social media by his press spokesperson.

"Dear Secretary Raffensperger," the letter read. "A large scale of voter fraud continues to be reported in Georgia."

Trump goes on to say "I would respectfully request you announce the true winner."

Willis lists that as "solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer."

Another sentence in the letter says, "As stated to you previously, the number of false and or irregular votes is far greater than needed to change the Georgia election result."

That falls under the charge of false statements and writings.

The letter is still live online from Trump's press aide.

You can read it below or at the link here.