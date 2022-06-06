Impeachment lawyer tells Michael Cohen: Trump will be indicted by the DOJ
Michael Cohen spoke with former impeachment lawyer Norm Eisen on his "Mea Culpa" podcast this week about some of the findings in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and the attempt to overthrow the election.

Cohen began by saying that for years Donald Trump has gotten away with everything and without consequences. The first on the list of campaign law-breaking was him paying off Stormy Daniels under the table.

He also recalled the plot by Trump and the Justice Department to silence Cohen if they let him out of prison on house arrest during the pandemic. Cohen was told that he couldn't give interviews or publish a book, which a judge ultimately agreed was a violation of his First Amendment rights.

Cohen and his lawyers filed a Freedom of Information Act request asking for information involving this decision in the Trump administration. Trump then tried to stop the publishing of Cohen's book.

In 2018, American Oversight filed their own FOIA request asking about details involving Cohen. Reps. Ted Lieu (D-CA) and Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) also sent a letter to the Office of the Inspector General on July 24, 2020, asking for information on the decision to try and restrict Cohen's movements.

Two years after that letter, and nearly a year since Cohen's FOIA request, the former Trump lawyer said that he got a letter saying that there are no documents.

Raw Story reached out to Reps. Lieu and Jeffries in Dec. 2021, to ask if there was any movement on their 2020 letter. Jeffries' office never responded where Lieu's office said they'd look into it and then didn't give any information after that.

Eisen said that it's not possible that there were no documents about the administration's plot to silence Cohen. One of his FOIA requests was answered by saying that he can only get 500 documents per month from the request. That would mean it would take 92 years to get all of the documents requested.

"You can't make this stuff up," said Cohen.

When it came to the Jan. 6 committee, both men speculated on whether Trump will ultimately be held accountable.

"I do think that Merrick Garland is going to — well there's already signs that they're working their way up the ladder," said Eisen, citing the indictment of Peter Navarro for refusing to comply with a subpoena.

Cohen asked why they even need Navarro after they were able to collect over 2,300 text messages exchanged with Mark Meadows on Jan. 6 and the lead up to it.

"What more do you need?" asked Cohen. "I don't think the DOJ is any better now than under Trump."

Eisen said that he doesn't agree and that one can't judge the DOJ by looking at the FOIA case for Cohen.

"Garland is a man of integrity," Eisen said. "I believe that the career prosecutors are investigating these cases are going to take a hard look because the evidence substantiates the existence of federal crimes against Trump or those around him. And if it does, they're going to make a recommendation. He's not going to play politics."

Cohen appeared in the documentary about Watergate on CNN and explained that to fully understand the egregious nature of Donald Trump's behavior people should also look back at Watergate and the scandal that happened there.

You can listen to the full podcast here.

