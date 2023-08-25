Former Russian president ridicules 'prisoner' Trump's mugshot in social media post
Donald Trump's Fulton County mugshot

Former President Donald Trump was booked at the Fulton County jail on Thursday night on state charges related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election's results, resulting in the first-ever mugshot of a former president.

The mugshot immediately went viral, showing Trump glaring into the camera with a defiant scowl. As expected, the image drew a wave of mockery, and one of those joining in on the fun was former Russian president and current deputy chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev.

In a post to X, formerly known as Twitter, Medvedev took a shot at both Trump and President Joe Biden, characterizing Trump as a "prisoner" while seemingly making fun of Biden's age.

"Prisoners against zombies," Medvedev wrote in the tweet that included Trump's mugshot and picture of Biden's grinning face as a rotting corpse.

Trump is facing 13 separate counts in Georgia, including a racketeering charge and several charges related to fraud and making false statements.

