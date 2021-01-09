Donald Trump slammed by ex-McConnell adviser for provoking Capitol 'insurrection'

On CNN Saturday, former Mitch McConnell adviser Scott Jennings condemned the violence at the U.S. Capitol — and fingered outgoing President Donald Trump's behavior as directly responsible.
"We need everybody, as Americans living under the Constitution, to say, for just this moment, there's two parties, there's the constitutionalists and the insurrectionists," said Jennings. "For those of us who want to live under the democratic norms of the Constitution that we've been all broadly accepting for the last couple hundred years, for those of us who want to level under that, I think we need to stick together."
"I think Republicans are broadly understanding what Donald Trump has done. I think Republicans are broadly understanding the wages of this lie about not accepting the election results," said Jennings. "I think for the Republican Party elected leaders, there's really two good rules that they should be thinking about this morning to define the party. One, mobs are bad. Two, Constitution is good. If we can start there, then I think we can begin to rebuild out of this horrific wreckage that we saw this week."
