Trump waited days to honor slain DC cop — but praised major donor who died within hours
Composite image of Donald Trump and Brian Sicknick. (White House and U.S. Capitol Police.)

Donald Trump waited days to honor Capitol Hill Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who was killed during the violent insurrection by supporters of the president at the U.S. Capitol.

Three days after the deadly riots, Trump had still not lowed flags to half-staff -- even though it was Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

On Sunday, four days after the attack, Trump finally lowered the flag and released a statement.

"As a sign of respect for the service and sacrifice of United States Capitol Police Officers Brian D. Sicknick and Howard Liebengood, and all Capitol Police Officers and law enforcement across this great Nation, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff," Trump said in a statement released Sunday.

Such a delay was not present when GOP mega-donor Sheldon Adelson's death was reported on Tuesday.

The White House quickly put out a statement praising Adelson.

"Sheldon lived the true American dream. His ingenuity, genius, and creativity earned him immense wealth, but his character and philanthropic generosity his great name," Trump said in a statement.

"Sheldon was true to his family, his country, and all those that knew him. The world has lost a great man. He will be missed," Trump argued.

Trump personally lobbied Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to approve an Adelson casino project in Japan during a dinner at Mar-a-Lago, Pro Publica reported in 2018.

The Adelson family donated at least $112 million to Republican efforts during the 2018 midterm elections, making them the biggest donors in the country. The week following the election, Trump awarded Miriam Adelson the Presidential Medal of Freedom.