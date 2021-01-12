GOP mega-donor Sheldon Adelson dead at 87: report
Gambling giant Las Vegas Sands Corp's Chief Executive Sheldon Adelson reacts during a news conference in Macau, China December 18, 2015. (REUTERS/Tyrone Siu)

On Tuesday, the Las Vegas Sands announced the death of casino magnate and Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson, 87, after a long battle with lymphoma.

"Our founder and visionary leader, Sheldon G. Adelson, passed away last night at the age of 87 from complications related to treatment for non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. Born to immigrant parents and raised in a poor section of Boston, Mr. Adelson went from a teenager selling newspapers on a street corner to becoming one of the world's most successful entrepreneurs," said the press release. "His achievements in the integrated resort and hospitality industry are well-documented. In Las Vegas, Macao and Singapore, Mr. Adelson's vision for integrated resorts transformed the industry, changed the trajectory of the company he founded, and reimagined tourism in each of those markets. His impact on the industry will be everlasting."

Adelson was one of the most steadfast benefactors of President Donald Trump and the GOP in the contemporary era.