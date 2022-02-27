House riot committee member reveals the questions he wants answered about Trump's insurrection

In a column for the New York Times, Rep Adam Kinzinger (IL) -- one of two Republicans sitting on the House select committee investigating the Jan 6th riot -- detailed what exactly he wants to be answered about the roots of the insurrection.

According to Kinzinger, the supporters of Donald Trump were there to "subvert America’s democratic process — and their means to this end was brute force and violent assaults on the men and women of the Capitol Police and Metropolitan Police Department."

Adding he wants to know how the country reached that point, he wrote, "How did this happen? Why? Who spurred this effort? Was it organized? When did our government leaders know of the impending attacks and what were their responses? What level of preparation or warnings did our law enforcement have? Was there coordination between the rioters and any members of Congress, or with staff?"

Digging deeper, and getting more specific, the Republican lawmaker wrote, "Such an investigation should include a serious look at the misinformation campaigns and their origins, the lies being perpetuated by leaders — including by former President Donald Trump — and what impact such false narratives had on the events leading up to and following Jan. 6."

Kinzinger then reiterated his support for the committee, writing, "The oath many of us take to uphold our Constitution and defend democracy means something. I’ve taken this oath in my capacity as a member of Congress and in my service in the U.S. Air Force, and Air National Guard. And I’m committed to upholding my oath by serving on this committee to ensure we have accountability and transparency about the Jan. 6 insurrection."

You can read his whole op-ed here.