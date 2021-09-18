Trump is siding with insurrectionists again — and GOP leaders still seem fine with it: analysis

President Donald Trump is continuing to spread his "Big Lie" about election fraud that incited the January 6th insurrection ahead of a Saturday "Justice for J6" rally in DC.

"Our hearts and minds are with the people being persecuted so unfairly relating to the January 6th protest concerning the Rigged Presidential Election. In addition to everything else, it has proven conclusively that we are a two-tiered system of justice. In the end, however, JUSTICE WILL PREVAIL!" Trump wrote in a Thursday statement.

And yet GOP leaders are condemning his statement.

"House Republican leaders have yet to fully denounce the 'Justice for J6' rally in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, even as pro-Trump members in the conference, like Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FA) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), previously argued in defense of insurrectionists outside of the Justice Department this summer," The Washington Post reported Friday evening.

The newspaper reported "none of the top six Republican congressional leaders offered a fresh rebuke of Trump after he issued his Thursday statement of solidarity with the rioters. A spokesman for Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) referred a reporter back to his earlier denunciations of the violence, while aides to the other leaders declined to comment or did not respond."