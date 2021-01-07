Trump insurrectionists refused to wear masks — now they keep getting identified for arrest
Trump Protester inside the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Saul Loeb:AFP).jpg

During the COVID-19 pandemic, it is socially acceptable to wear a mask. In many jurisdictions, a facial covering is required. But the same delusions and conspiracy theories that caused Trump supporters to reject the outcome of the 2020 election resulted in many of the insurrections who stormed the U.S Capitol refusing to wear masks.

And now they're being identified.

Trump supporter Richard Barnett was recognized back home in Arkansas as the insurrectionist photographed with his feet on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office.

Biggs was asked by 5 News if he feared being arrested.

"Am I scared? Hell no. But yeah, there's a possibility. I didn't do anything. I didn't breach the doors. I got shoved in. I didn't mean to be there. Hell. I was walking around looking for a bathroom," he argued.

But after being identified, he could be arrested.

In Florida, a man seen carrying Pelosi's podium was reportedly identified by numerous local residents as Adam Johnson of Parrish.

Jake Angeli, also known as the "Q Shaman" for his role in pushing the QAnon conspiracy theory, was also photographed inside the Capitol.

The most interest case may be a Maryland man who not only did not wear a mask, but did wear his company work badge during the insurrection.

He was fired.