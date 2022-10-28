DOJ's 'top national security prosecutor' joins team probing classified docs at Trump's resort
One of the Justice Department's most experienced national security prosecutors is joining the team investigating the storing of classified documents at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, The Washington Post reports.

National security law experts speaking to The Post say prosecutors "appear to have amassed evidence in the case that would meet some of the criteria for bringing charges against the former president — an unprecedented action that they said likely would only happen if the Justice Department believes it has an extremely strong case."

David Raskin worked on the case of Zacarias Moussaoui, who was tried in Virginia as a co-conspirator in the 9/11 terrorist attacks that killed almost 3,000 people. He was also part of the team that prosecuted Ahmed Ghailani in federal court in Manhattan in connection with the 1998 bombings of U.S. embassies in East Africa.

"Justice Department officials initially contacted Raskin to consult on the criminal investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol," The Post reports. "But his role has shifted over time to focus more on the investigation involving the former president’s possession and potential mishandling of classified documents, the people familiar with the matter said."

