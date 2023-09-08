No 'adult in the room': Don Trump Jr. among father's allies panicked that Iowa campaign is falling apart

Supporters of Donald Trump looking at the Republican caucus in Iowa that's just months away are expressing fears that the former president's campaign is lagging way behind due to a lack of staffing and organization.
Among concerns are that his rivals are making inroads with conservative voters, making Iowa less of a sure thing.
According to a report from NBC News, a panicked call was made with Don Trump Jr. in which the president's son complained there is no "adult in the room" and added, "That they were running from behind in getting things going, and that there was concern about that at the highest levels.”
While the president's eldest son blew off the report as "100% fake news" coming from Gov. Ron DeSantis' camp, NBC is reporting, "The 2024 version of Trump has advantages the 2016 version did not, coming into this race as a former president with rabid support among a large portion of his party, instead of starting from scratch as a self-funding outsider.
"But the data also show a stark difference between Trump’s 2016 and 2024 campaigns in Iowa."
Most importantly, the former president, who is up to his neck with four separate criminal indictments in four locations, has barely touched down in the state where voters are used to be gladhanded.
The report notes one Trump ally lamented, "They’re not laying the groundwork well enough to feel secure going into the end of December.”
A former Trump adviser in Iowa issued a dire warning, explaining, "I know there’s an operation. I’m hearing that there’s something going on. But it’s hard to see it. They have not settled on an approach that works. What will happen is somebody is going to get surprised.”
