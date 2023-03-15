Brawl erupts outside of Trump rally in Iowa

An Iowa man was charged in connection with a confrontation outside a rally for Donald Trump.

Nicholas Fleming is accused of screaming at Trump supporters as he drove past the Adler Theatre in downtown Davenport in his Amerigas propane truck, and police said he agitated rallygoers by honking an airhorn and shouting obscenities at them, reported the Quad-City Times.

"[He was] engaging in violent behavior by screaming obscenities at subjects and antagonizing them to fight," police said in an affidavit. "The violent behavior created a disturbance where punches were thrown."

A news photographer shot images of a rally attendee strike or attempt to strike the 22-year-old Fleming as he sat in his truck.

The former president had arrived in the area a short time earlier but visited a restaurant in north Davenport before arriving at the threatre about 45 minutes after the confrontation.