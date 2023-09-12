Donald Trump
Former U.S. President Donald Trump (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Donald Trump has been pushing congressional Republicans to impeach President Joe Biden, and now he's urging them to use the 25th Amendment to push him out.

The former president raged Tuesday morning over the terms of the State Department agreement to unfreeze $6 billion in Iranian funds to complete a previously announced prisoner swap, which would return five Americans in exchange for five Iranians and the transfer of those funds from South Korea to Qatar.

"So, lets get this straight!" Trump posted on his Truth Social website. "We did a hostage TRADE with Iran. We gave them 5 very tough, smart people that they desperately wanted. We likewise got back 5 people BUT, we also gave them 6 BILLION DOLLARS! How much of a kickback does Crooked Joe Biden get? Does anyone realize how much money 6 Billion Dollars is?"

"When I was President, I got back 58 hostages for ZERO money," Trump added. "Remember Pastor Brunson? It sets a TERRIBLE precedent."

The ex-president then called for Republicans to invoke the 25th Amendment mechanism for removing Biden from office, although the Constitution grants that authority to the vice president and Cabinet officials, and not the legislative branch.

"Republicans, call out the 25th Amendment, NOW!" Trump said. "Biden is INCOMPETENT!"

