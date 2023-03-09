Trump's feud with Fox News is getting ugly — here's how

Steve Bannon came out swinging during an appearance at CPAC earlier this month, but this time it wasn’t the deep state, coastal elites, globalists or woke mobs in the right-wing provocateur's crosshairs.

The unlikely target of Bannon’s wrath was Fox News.

“Fox News illegitimately called (the 2020 election) for the opposition, and not Donald J. Trump,” the War Room podcast host told the CPAC crowd on Feb. 3, Politico reports.

Bannon’s attack on Fox News reflects a rift between former President Donald Trump and the right-wing network that’s the subject of a Washington Post report.

And the rift between Team Trump and Fox News that emerged in the aftermath of the 2020 election, is turning ugly, the report said.

Earlier this month, Trump lashed out at Rupert Murdoch, calling the Fox News Chairman and his fellow executives a “group of MAGA hating Globalist RINOS” who are “aiding & abetting the destruction of America,” The Post reports.

Angered that his father hadn’t been invited to appear on the network in six months, Donald Trump Jr. accused Fox News of promoting a “America Last, war forever, garbage, fold-to-the-Democrats agenda.”

Internal documents revealed in the Dominion lawsuit have revealed the extenT of the rift between the former president and a network described as Trump cheerleaders for most of his four years in the White House.

“We are very, very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights. I truly can’t wait.” Tucker Carlson said in a text to a colleague on Jan. 4, 2021.

“I hate him passionately.”

The acrimony between Trump and Fox has spread to other Rupert Murdoch properties.

The New York Post in the aftermath of the 2022 midterms skewered the former president with a headline on the front page of the tabloid that read “Trumpty Dumpty” “couldn’t build a wall” and “had a great fall.”

“The Trumpty Dumpty thing was the declaration of war. Once producers saw that, they did not wonder: How are we playing that?” a former Fox executive told The Post.

ALSO IN THE NEWS: Former Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis censured for false claims