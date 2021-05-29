'He's going berserk': Insider claims 'angry' Trump can't handle not being president

One of Donald Trump's former corporate executives believes he is going berserk no longer being president — while prosecutors close in.

Former Trump Organization Executive Vice President Barbara Res was interviewed by MSNBC's Alex Witt on Saturday following this week's Washington Post bombshell that Manhattan DA Cy Vance, Jr. has convened a super grand jury for the criminal investigation for the former president's business. Res is the author of the 2020 book Tower of Lies: What My Eighteen Years of Working With Donald Trump Reveals About Him.

"It's interesting, Donald Trump certainly responded to the grand jury news and there's a statement calling it 'the greatest witch hunt in American history,'" Witt noted. "I mean, we've heard that refrain over and over again from him, but Politico asks, how can it be a political witch hunt if he's not in the game anymore? Goes on to say, simple: float another run for president. But Trump's aides tell Politico that his interest in running in 2024, it's not just a defense tactic. One has said he's missing being president terribly. I'm curious, given your 18 years of working with him, what do you make of all this? How do you think he's reacting to all this in private?"

"Well, first of all, I think he's going berserk," Res replied.

"I think he's so angry. All the things that he put in place, the things he put in place to get elected the first time and almost get elected the second time, both were unreasonably based, and all the other things, the attorney general and the kinds of -- the judges and all the things that he thought he had working for him all of a sudden are not there anymore. it's -- he can't avoid this," she explained. "This happened and this is something he thought he could avoid."

"And I'm sure he's looking for people to blame. He's screaming at people, everybody, he's probably blaming [Allen] Weisselberg, he's blaming his sons, his daughter, you know, anyone that's available to him," Res said. "And he will, I think, throw any one of them under the bus to protect himself."

"Boy, that's extraordinary statement," Witt said. "I've heard it many, many times, and as a parent, I just think, how's that even possible? But we'll leave that."

