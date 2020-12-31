Trump is 'jealous' of McConnell's power outlasting his — and is trying to re-exert his GOP control: historian
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. (Mande Ngan/AFP)

On CNN Wednesday, presidential historian Douglas Brinkley suggested that outgoing President Donald Trump feels "jealousy" over the fact that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) would outlast his own political career if Republicans win at least one of the Senate runoffs in Georgia in January.

"What is your reaction to the first senator, Josh Hawley, on the Republican side announcing he will object to the results of the election when Congress meets next week?" asked anchor Jim Acosta. "I'm guessing, as a presidential historian, we've never seen anything like this before."

"We've never seen anything like it, particularly with a pandemic going on," Brinkley continued. "You would think the Republican Party would be united on disseminating the vaccine. But there there are two parties. There is Donald Trump and his power base, and he's now able to see who's a Trumpian and who's not. And you're starting to see jealousy towards Mitch McConnell. Donald Trump doesn't want the idea that if Georgia goes Republican -- the way to Sen. Mitch McConnell is the power broker -- able to do deals with Joe Biden. Trump's going to say 'no deals with Biden, he's a phony president,' and turn to his 20 or maybe 15 senators that are pure Trump, that say no to Biden, and that way Trump will be able to continue to exert power."

