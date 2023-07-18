Israel struggles to get Trump to return ancient artifacts stashed at Mar-a-Lago
It seems that former President Donald Trump wasn't just stashing nuclear secrets at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

Israeli newspaper Haaretz reports that Israeli officials have been trying without success to get the former president to return government-owned antiquities that were sent to the White House in 2019 on the condition that they be returned shortly afterward.

Not only were the artifacts not returned, but they were taken down to the former president's resort after he left the White House in 2021.

According to Haaretz, the artifacts included "ancient ceramic candles which are part of Israel's national treasures collection" and were shipped to the White House to be used at a Hanukkah candle-lighting event that was attended by Trump personally.

The onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic snarled up efforts to have the artifacts shipped back, and Israeli officials only learned months ago that they were taken down to Mar-a-Lago.

"Current Director of the Antiquities Authority Eli Eskozido has contacted the Israeli Foreign Affairs Ministry, Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, and former U.S. Ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, asking them to aid in returning the items, thus far without success," writes Haartez. "It is unclear whether Trump himself is aware that the items are on the premises of his estate."

