Donald Trump, Don Jr. and Ivanka will testify in New York case July 15
In a little over a month former President Donald Trump will take the stand in the case involving his company, the Trump Organization, to answer questions about possibly committing fraud.

According to CNBC, the Republican leader will be joined by his top two vice presidents and heirs, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump. The Trump family has fought Attorney General Letitia James' subpoenas in the case for nearly a year, but in Feb. 2022, the judge demanded that they all comply.

"In the final analysis, a State Attorney General commences investigating a business entity, uncovers copious evidence of possible financial fraud, and wants to question, under oath, several of the entities’ principals, including its namesake," wrote Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron. “She has the clear right to do so."

There is one final appeal for the Trump family at the state Supreme Court level, where the justices could issue a stay of the judge's order. If there is no stay, the Trump Org.'s leaders will be questioned separately under oath beginning July 15.

At issue is whether the Trump Organization illegally manipulated the values of real estate. The allegation is that they inflated it to get better financial loans and then diminished the value for tax benefits.

Don Jr. runs the company with his brother Eric Trump, who has already been questioned. Ivanka Trump previously worked as a top executive for the Trump Org. before taking a position in the White House as a senior adviser to her father.

