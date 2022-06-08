Watch: Violence erupts after Arizona man shows up to GOP mixer in a Black Lives Matter shirt and refuses to leave

The organization’s CEO and president is OAN correspondent and personality Christina Bobb and the chief operating officer is OAN’s chief White House correspondent Chanel Rion. Both Rion and Bobb have spread baseless lies about the election, claiming widespread voter fraud, leading to multiple libel and defamation lawsuits.

“Here is the signed letter from Voices and Votes showing that we are providing volunteers,” says an email from Bobb released as part of an on-going public records lawsuit between the Cyber Ninjas, the firm that conducted the count, and watchdog group American Oversight.

The email was between Bobb and Cyber Ninjas CEO Doug Logan and included a letter of clarification that the volunteers were working for Bobb’s organization but would be having their background checked by Cyber Ninjas.

“Please note, these volunteers will be working solely for Voices and Votes, Inc. and any coordination will not establish any employment or other relationship with Cyber Ninjas. Further, per the agreement with the Arizona State Senate, Cyber Ninjas will conduct background checks on all relevant parties including our volunteers. Again, this does not establish any formal relationship between our volunteers and your company,” the agreement states.

Bobb also reported on the “audit” for OAN while in Arizona, often repeatedly mentioning Voices and Votes to viewers but not mentioning that the organization was supplying volunteers for the effort. Bobb also said the organization was also being used to help give lawmakers from other states “tours” of the audit.

It also appears that Bobb was instrumental in helping Logan in an effort to curtail media coverage of the “audit.”

Previous public records revealed that Logan had mastermind an idea that would’ve required reporters to agree to work 30 hours as volunteer observers in order to cover the “audit,” but Bobb had another plan in place that she had emailed Logan about just days before.

“I’ve attached a draft of the NDA you’ll need to have the media sign,” Bob said in an email dated April 20, three days before a heated press conference that still stands as the only press conference Logan ever had.

“I’ve also attached the NDA that I signed and used as a template when I visited a government facility. The government’s NDA is a lot more complex, but I don’t think all of those terms are needed,” Bobb said, including a non-disclosure agreement from Customs and Border Protection.

The Arizona Mirror reached out to Voices and Votes about its involvement with the “audit” effort and Bobb’s coverage but did not get a response.

Bobb has been involved with influencing and providing information to members of the Arizona Senate since before the “audit” began. In December 2020, Bobb sent emails on behalf of Trump attorney Rudy Guiliani to Arizona Senate President Karen Fann that included witness declarations, statements and expert testimony.

Bobb also has been part of the legal team directly involved with the efforts to overturn the election results and has made baseless claims on air during the “audit” effort not just about the election but about the Jan. 6 insurrection as well.

OAN was also provided special access to the audit itself and was given access to the livestreams of the audit.

“Doug, if you could please add your vendor to this chain, I’ll coordinate a time for another follow up call,” Bobb says in an email chain about setting up the livestream cameras, which OAN streamed directly to their website.

The Voices and Votes website for “Arizona Information” still says that people should “demand a full forensic audit.” Maricopa County had already audited its election prior to the “audit.”





Arizona Mirror is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Arizona Mirror maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Jim Small for questions: info@azmirror.com. Follow Arizona Mirror on Facebook and Twitter.