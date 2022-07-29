Why a White House valet may be the big reveal in season two of J6 hearings

When the next round of Jan. 6 hearings commence after the August recess, one major focus may be a single White House employee, according to a fascinating new analysis.

Lisa Rubin, the off-air legal analyst for "The Rachel Maddow Show," connected the dots between multiple pieces of testimony that could all involve a single, unnamed individual.

"Based on former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s prior testimony and committee members’ own statements at the hearings to date, an as-yet-unnamed White House employee or employees could be among the most significant witnesses to then-President Donald Trump’s words, actions and inaction on and around Jan. 6," Rubin wrote.

She noted Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA) said “a White House employee” employee met Trump when he returned from his speech on the Ellipse. A copy of Trump's daily diary obtained by The Washington Post recorded Trump "met with his Valet" at 1:21 p.m.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) also discussed the employee.

"As he was gathering his things in the dining room to leave, President Trump reflected on the day’s events with a White House employee," Kinzinger said. "This was the same employee who had met President Trump in the Oval Office after he returned from the Ellipse. President Trump said nothing to the employee about the attack. He said only quote, 'Mike Pence let me down.'”

Rubin explained why this could be so significant.

"Put another way, the person who informed Trump about the eruption of violence on Jan. 6 also never heard him express any regret about what happened other than his regret that then-Vice President Mike Pence did not overturn the election," Rubin wrote. "That he saw Trump on his way in and out of the Oval Office, roughly five hours apart, also suggests he witnessed a host of other conversations relevant to the intent and actions of Trump and others. And given Luria and Kinzinger’s descriptions of those conversations, it seems likely that the unnamed 'White House employee' has spoken to the committee. One possibility is that the unnamed 'White House employee' was one of Trump’s White House valets."

Rubin noted that in the July 12 hearing, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) dropped the bombshell that Trump himself had attempted to call a witness.

"While the identity of the witness Trump tried to phone is still unknown, they have been revealed as a member of the White House 'support staff.' A valet could easily qualify as support staff," Rubin noted. "And if the unnamed 'White House employee' was the recipient of Trump’s call, that would make some sense. Someone on the White House “support staff” who had not already been in communication with the committee or the DOJ likely would not have a lawyer. And if that person were the target of Trump’s attempted call — a call warranting further DOJ investigation and potentially constituting witness tampering — keeping their identity a secret would also make sense."

Read the full analysis.

