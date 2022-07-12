GOP Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming again dropped a bombshell allegation of witness intimidation during her closing statement as vice-chair of the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

During the last hearing on June 28, Cheney laid out a "stunning" case of witness tampering.

She returned to the topic on Tuesday while discussing who Trump did and did not call.

"He did not call the military, his secretary of defense received no order, he did not call his attorney general, he did not talk to the Department of Homeland security," Cheney said. "Mike Pence did all of those things, Donald Trump did not."

"After our last hearing, President Trump tried to call a witness in our investigation," she revealed.



"A witness you have not yet seen in these hearings," she explained. "That person declined to answer or respond to President Trump's call and, instead, alerted their lawyer to the call. Their lawyer alerted us and this committee has supplied that information to the Department of Justice."

"Let me say one more time, we will take any effort to influence witness testimony very seriously," she warned.



