Trump will refuse to abide by Jan. 6 subpoena to testify: attorney

Donald Trump sued the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol on Friday in an effort to quash a congressional subpoena.

Trump had a Nov. 14 deadline to testify and turn over documents. After he was subpoenaed, Trump announced he would make a "very big announcement" at Mar-a-Lago on Nov. 15.

On Friday evening, his attorneys announced he would fight the subpoena in federal court in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The 41-page filing was signed by Matthew Sarelson of the Dhillon Law Group.

"The separation of powers concerns raised by congressional aggrandizement at the expense of the Executive Branch do not expire when a President leaves office," the filing argued.

After claiming Trump had attempted to accommodate the select committee while refusing to comply with the subpoena, the filing said, "the Committee, however, insists that the Executive, in the person of President Trump, must yield to the demands of the Legislative Branch and comply with its Subpoena."

Trump's lawyers concluded the subpoena was invalid.

When issuing the select committee's subpoena, Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) and Vice Chair Liz Cheney (R-WY) explained what they were seeking to learn its letter to Trump.