Trump schedules his big Mar-a-Lago announcement for primetime: report
Donald Trump prepares for TV interview / Gage Skidmore.

Donald Trump intends to address the nation during prime time when he makes a "very big announcement" at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday.

"Trump announcement scheduled for 9 p.m. Tuesday," Alex Leary of The Wall Street Journal reported.

The former president is widely expected to announce a 2024 comeback attempt.

Trump aides have worried that announcing a presidential bid could negatively impact Republican Herschel Walker in Georgia's Dec. 6 runoff.

The rush to announce comes as Gov. Ron DeSantis has received great coverage in conservative media following his landslide re-election in Florida.

Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell is renting Gov. Brian Kemp's political operation as the party focuses on shoring up turnout in the Georgia runoff.

