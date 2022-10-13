Trump lashes out after being subpoenaed by Jan. 6 committee
Donald Trump speaks to a large crowd at "An Address to Young America" an event hosted by Students for Trump and Turning Point Action. (Nuno21 / Shutterstock.com)

Still permanently suspended from Twitter, the former leader of the free world took to his Truth Social website on Thursday to respond after being subpoenaed by the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

At the end of Thursday's public hearing, the select committee voted 9-0 to subpoena Donald Trump.

"Why didn’t the Unselect Committee ask me to testify months ago?" Trump asked while insulting the select committee.

"Why did they wait until the very end, the final moments of their last meeting?" Trump asked.

"Because the Committee is a total 'bust' that has only served to further divide our country which, by the way, is doing very badly - a laughing stock all over the world?" Trump said.

On CNN, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) noted Congress did ask Trump to testify about Jan. 6 during his second impeachment trial. Trump declined to testify.

"This committee will demand a full accounting to every American person of the events of January 6," said Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), the chairman of the committee. "So it is our obligation to seek Donald Trump's testimony."

