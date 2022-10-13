Jan. 6 committee votes to subpoena Trump after final public hearing

House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack at the U.S. Capitol unanimously voted in favor of a resolution to subpoena Donald Trump following Thursday's public hearing.

In his opening, Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) pointed out that almost all of the public evidence came from Republicans.

In her opening, Vice Chair Liz Cheney (R-WY) said, "the central cause of January 6 was one man, Donald Trump — who many others followed. None of this would have happened without him."

She said Trump had a "premeditated plan to declare that the election was fraudulent and stolen before election day" in his attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election, which was won by Joe Biden.

"Why would Americans assume that our Constitution and institutions of our Republic are invulnerable to another attack?" Cheney asked. "A key lesson of this investigation is this: Our institutions only hold when men and women of good faith make them hold, regardless of the political cost. We have no guarantee that these men and women will be in place next time."

"Claims that President Trump actually thought the election was stolen are not supported by fact and are not a defense," Cheney said. "Our nation cannot only punish the foot soldiers who stormed our Capitol."

Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) presented evidence Trump's election night speech was part of a premeditated plan to stay in office, noting comments by Steve Bannon and Roger Stone.

The next presentation was by Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), followed by Elaine Luria (D-VA). Both of their presentations focused on how Trump was told that his election fraud allegations were bogus, but continued to spread his "big lie."

"Donald Trump was the driver behind each part of this plan. He was personally and directly involved," Luria said. "Donald Trump maliciously repeated this nonsense to a wide audience over and over again. His intent was to deceive."

Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-FL) then focused on Trump's fake electors scheme and implicated Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) detailed how the Secret Service was warned of Jan. 6 violence.

Following a brief recess, Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA) presented evidence Trump knew the crowd was armed.

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) detailed how Trump did not respond to the attack on the Capitol, but instead wanted to go the Capitol.

The select committee then played never before seen video of congressional leaders in a secure facility during the attack.

Chairman Thompson then summarized the select committee's investigation and then called for a vote to subpoena Trump in a vote introduced by Cheney.

