Watch: J6 select committee plays outtakes of Trump's Rose Garden address
The House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol played a new video of Trump stumbling through a recording of what would be the video where he finally asked his " very special" supporters to stop rioting.

The video shows Trump stumbling through the recording.

"I know your pain, I know you're hurt, we had a (sic) election," Trump began before trailing off.

"I know your pain, I know you're hurt," he tried again.

"We had an election that was stolen from us," Trump lied. "It was a landslide election and everyone knows it, especially the other side."

