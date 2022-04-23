Donald Trump brags about the incriminating video of him on Jan. 6 that Congress has obtained

Shortly before taking the stage at a rally in Ohio, Donald Trump blasted out a tweet-length statement complaining about Twitter.

"Why did Twitter quickly take down this video that I made on January 6th, and why isn’t the Unselect Committee of political hacks talking about it?" Trump said.

Spokesperson Liz Harrington, who is not permanently suspended from Twitter like her boss, posted a video of the clip in which Trump professed his love for the "very special" Capitol rioters.

The video began with Trump empathizing with the violent insurrectionists attempting to overturn the 2020 election, which was decisively won by Joe Biden.

"I know your pain, I know you're hurt. "We had an election that was stolen from us," Trump brazenly lied. "It was a landslide election and everyone knows it, especially the other side."

Trump asked the insurrectionists to go home while praising them, saying "we love you."

"You're very special," Trump added.

In their 2021 book, I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump's Catastrophic Final Year, Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig of The Washington Post explained the backstory of the video.

"The president’s message was jarringly inconsistent. He had recorded three takes, each time veering off the script his speechwriters had prepared. The version released was the most palatable option," they reported.









The House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol has the video.









4:17 PM: Trump posts video message telling the violent mob to“go home. We love you, you’re very special.” pic.twitter.com/XxpBtz5lv6

— January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) January 6, 2022











