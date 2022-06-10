Trump 'refuses to accept reality': Murdoch newspaper says it’s time for GOP to move on
Donald Trump speaks during a rally aboard the Battleship USS Iowa in San Pedro. (Joseph Sohm / Shutterstock.com)

Fox News refused to broadcast Thursday's prime-time hearing by the Jan. 6 select committee, but Rupert Murdoch's New York tabloid editorialized on the subject on Friday.

"The Jan. 6 Commission is a Democratic campaign ad, a thinly veiled partisan exercise — aired in primetime, with the cooperation of a liberal press — to bolster a failed Joe Biden presidency. But rather than ignore it or look to the future, Donald Trump, the King Lear of Mar-a-Lago, decided to tweet — er, Truth — yet another statement confirming that he refuses to accept reality," the New York Post editorial board wrote.

Trump was permanently suspended from Twitter after he was accused of inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"The Unselect Committee didn’t spend one minute studying the reason that people went to Washington, D.C., in massive numbers, far greater than the Fake News Media is willing to report, or that the Unselects are willing to even mention, because January 6th was not simply a protest, it represented the greatest movement in the history of our Country to Make America Great Again. It was about an Election that was Rigged and Stolen, and a Country that was about to go to HELL..& look at our Country now!" Trump posted on Thursday.

The newspaper said Trump was wrong.

"It wasn’t, of course. It was a national shame. One that neither Democrats nor Trump can stop obsessing over. It’s time for Republicans to move on," the newspaper counseled. "But Trump has become a prisoner of his own ego. He can’t admit his tweeting and narcissism turned off millions. He won’t stop insisting that 2020 was 'stolen' even though he’s offered no proof that it’s true."

The editorial board wrote the expected 2024 presidential candidate is unfit for the job.

"Respected officials like former Attorney General Bill Barr call his rants “nonsense.” This isn’t just about Liz Cheney. Mitch McConnell, Betsy DeVos, Mark Meadows — they all knew Trump was delusional. His own daughter and son-in-law testified it was bull," the NY Post wrote. "Meanwhile, reports that Trump was pleased that the Jan. 6 crowd chanted for Vice President Mike Pence to be hanged — a truly reprehensible sentiment — makes him unworthy for the office. Trump can’t look past 2020. Let him remain there."

The editorial board suggested Republicans focus on making America sane again.

