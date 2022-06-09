Trump says Jan. 6 was the 'greatest movement in the history of our Country' -- hours before House hearings begin

Hours before the House select committee investigation hearing on the Jan. 6 insurrection, which saw hundreds of supporters of Donald Trump storm the U.S. Capitol, the former president raged on Truth Social that the day of the riot "represented the greatest movement in the history of our Country."

With the first of six nationally televised hearings that promise new videos and bombshell testimony set to begin, the former president took to one of the only social media platform where he is still welcome to snarl at the bipartisan committee and complain that the real crime was having the elections "stolen" from him despite all evidence to the contrary.

Trump began by writing, "The Unselect Committee didn’t spend one minute studying the reason that people went to Washington, D.C., in massive numbers, far greater than the Fake News Media is willing to report, or that the Unselects are willing to even mention, because January 6th was not simply a protest, it represented the greatest movement in the history of our Country to Make America Great Again. It was about an Election that was Rigged and Stolen, and a Country that was about to go to HELL..& look at our Country now!"

An hour later, he added, "The Unselect Committee of political Thugs, essentially the same group who brought you the now fully debunked and discredited RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA HOAX (and many others!), refused to study and report on the massive amount of irrefutable evidence, much of it recently produced, that shows the 2020 Presidential Election was Rigged and Stolen. They want NOTHING to do with that topic because they cannot win on the facts. CANCEL & DENY, call it 'THE BIG LIE,' is all they can do. Corrupt Politicians!"

That was followed, with, "The Unselect Committee has now learned that I, as President, suggested & offered up to 20,000 National Guard, or troops, be deployed in D.C. because it was felt that the crowd was going to be very large. Crazy Nancy Pelosi turned down the offer, she didn’t like the way it looked. Likewise, the Mayor of D.C. Had they taken up the offer, there would have been no January 6th. The Unselects have ruled Pelosi 'off limits, no questions.' The hearing is another political HOAX to counter Inflation etc."

As an afterthought, he later "Truthed": "MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

You can see his posts below or at this link.

Trump Truth Social screenshot









Trump Truth Social screenshot







