Donald Trump was urged to publicly testify under oath after he demanded "equal time" with the televised hearings of the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"The Fake News Networks are perpetuating lies, falsehoods, and Russia, Russia, Russia type disinformation (same sick people, here we go again!) by allowing the low rated but nevertheless one sided and slanderous Unselect Committee hearings to go endlessly and aimlessly on (and on and on!). It is a one sided, highly partisan Witch Hunt, the likes of which has never been seen in Congress before," Trump posted on his Truth Social.

"Therefore, I am hereby demanding EQUAL TIME to spell out the massive Voter Fraud & Dem Security Breach!" Trump said, even though his lies about the 2020 election were long ago debunked.

On Twitter, where Trump is not allowed to participate in the coverage due to his lifetime suspension for inciting Jan. 6, the former president was urged to just testify before the select committee.

"Equal time means sitting your lying ass in a witness chair," wrote Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA). "We’ll wait."

The former impeachment manager wasn't the only one with a similar sentiment.



"Trump just sent out a press release with a screen shot of a post he put up on his personal social media platform 'hereby demanding EQUAL TIME' to repeat his lies about the election. Confident the committee would be thrilled to let him testify under oath," wrote HuffPost White House correspondent S.V. Dáte.

Ron Kampeas, the DC bureau chief for the Jewish Telegraphic Agency wondered, "if Trump seriously wants equal time, the committee should invite him to testify under oath, no?"

TV write Bryan Behar wrote, "let’s get this f*cker’s hand on a Bible stat!!!

"Stuttering John" from The Howard Stern Show said Trump will "have equal time in jail."