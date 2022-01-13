Republicans will seek to ‘create a whole new narrative over the insurrection’ if they win in 2022: report

If the GOP wins the 2022 midterms, Republicans will seek to muddy the facts over Trump supporters storming the Capitol in an effort to overturn the 2020 election results.

"Members of the far right are already agitating to launch impeachment proceedings against President Joe Biden if the GOP is in power in Congress next year. Some leading Republicans want to spotlight former President Donald Trump's false claims of voter fraud. And key House and Senate Republicans are vowing to probe the security failures surrounding last year's January 6 attack on the US Capitol -- and turn the attention to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi," CNN's Melanie Zanona and Manu Raju reported Thursday.

The two noted Rep. James Comer (R-KY) hopes to have Hunter Biden testify if he becomes chair of the House Oversight Committee and Rep. Rodney Davis (R-IL) wants to focus Jan. 6 attention on security failures instead of the insurrection.

"While the party has been mostly eager to move past the deadly events of last January 6, when a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election, there's been a growing desire in the party to use its potential congressional majorities next year to fight back against the Democratic effort to probe January 6 -- and try to create a whole new narrative over the insurrection," CNN reported.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) wants to turn every committee in Congress into an oversight committee if Republicans win the 2022 midterms.

"When they were in charge of Congress during Trump's first two years in office, Republicans often turned a blind eye to the then-President's controversies and scandals. But with the power to investigate a Democratic President, no controversy will be left unnoticed," CNN reported.