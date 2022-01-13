Capitol rioter storms out of hearing after judge orders him back behind bars: 'I'm done with this'

Tim Boughner, 41, who is accused of pepper spraying and assaulting police on Jan. 6, 2021, during the riot at the U.S. Capitol, lashed out and left a detention proceeding on Wednesday after the judge ruled that he would stay behind bars, Law&Crime reports.

Prosecutors say Boughner used chemical spray on police multiple times as he stood at the front lines of the riot. He later bragged on Facebook that he “f***ed those cops up.”

During the hearing, U.S. Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui stated that he believed Boughner was a flight risk and a danger to the community, and cited his actions on Jan. 6 and his subsequent social media activity.

“You got these dumb*ss comments that you’re saying I said but I did not say these things,” Boughner shouted. “Do we really have to go through all this?”

“You guys don’t know what happened,” Boughner continued. “You really don’t know what happened. You guys [are] gonna believe what you guys wanna believe. So hey, it is what it is.”

When Faruqui told Boughner he had the option to appeal, the defendant lashed out again.

“You know what, I don’t care anymore, I’m done with this,” he said. “So I’d like to go eat my food and play cards.”

After Boughner's exit, Faruqui continued his reasoning for why he should stay incarcerated, citing Boughner's “de facto leadership role” that day, noting that “when rubber bullets rained down, instead of running away, he, like a leader, picked up a can [of chemical spray].”

“He had no remorse at the time it happened,” Faruqui said. “Nothing that’s indicated to me he has remorse.”

