Some GOP members of Congress could face 15 years in jail — and disqualification from office: legal expert

Bombshell revelations about Republican members of Congress seeking presidential pardons for their roles in Donald Trump's attempted coup could disqualify them from office, according to a top legal scholar.
"Multiple Republican members of Congress asked White House officials whether Trump would preemptively pardon them for their activities in the lead-up to Jan. 6 before he left office, testimony provided by former White House aides to the committee shows," The Washington Post reported Thursday.
Reps. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Mo Brooks (R-AL), Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Louie Gohmert (R-TX), Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), and Scott Perry (R-PA) were all implicated.
Ambassador Norm Eisen, who served as co-counsel for the House Judiciary Committee during Trump's first impeachment, shared his thoughts on Twitter following the hearing.
"Congressmen helping Trump on & before 1/6 & then demanding pardons. Makes me think of 18 USC 201: A public official who corruptly seeks anything of value in return for an official act or colluding in fraud shall be imprisoned for up to 15 years & disqualified from office," Eisen wrote.
And they may not be the only people with legal liability under the statue.
Law Prof. Jennifer Taub, author of the book Big Dirty Money: Making White Collar Criminals Pay, wrote that it may also apply to Jeffrey Clark.
"I just heard what sounds like bribery of a public official under 18 USC 201 -- when Jeff Clark allegedly said he would not take Rosen's job as Acting AG if Rosen and the Acting DAG would sign the lie-filled letter to be sent to Georgia," she wrote.
