Jan. 6 committee has photo evidence from inside the White House: report

Photographic evidence from inside the White House has been obtained by the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"Congressional investigators have obtained a batch of official White House photographs, including images taken on Jan. 6, 2021, according to two sources familiar with the evidence," Politico reported Thursday. "At least some of the photos were taken by official White House photographer Shealah Craighead, the sources indicated. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson confirmed that the panel had obtained some of Craighead’s photos, though he declined to describe their content."

Trump reportedly sought a cut of Craighead's book on her time in the administration.

"The panel has been amassing evidence of Trump’s movements and actions that day, attempting to reconstruct a minute-by-minute account of what the former president was doing while rioters smashed through police lines and disrupted the counting of electoral votes — the last step in finalizing Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory before his inauguration," Politico reported. "In addition to material from the Archives, committee investigators have interviewed nearly all attendees of Trump’s 11:10 a.m. Oval Office meeting including Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle."

Trump reportedly spoke to then-Vice President Mike Pence at 11:20 a.m.

“Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution,” Trump tweeted at 2.24 p.m.

"The select committee increasingly views that tweet as a catalyst of the day’s worst violence," Politico reported. "Multiple defendants charged with breaching the Capitol pointed to that tweet as a driver of the mob’s fury. Video footage captured by news media and taken by rioters themselves shows the crowd reacting to the tweet, which posted 10 minutes after the first wave of people entered the Capitol through a window shattered by a rioter wielding a stolen police shield."

