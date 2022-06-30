Trump doesn't want 'Unselect Committee' to interview Pat Cipollone for 'dirt' on his presidency

Donald Trump took to his Truth Social alternative to Twitter to complain about the investigation being conducted by the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Trump's posted his thoughts after the select committee issued a subpoena to Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone.
“The Select Committee’s investigation has revealed evidence that Mr. Cipollone repeatedly raised legal and other concerns about President Trump’s activities on January 6th and in the days that preceded," Chair Bennie Thompson (D-MS) said in announcing the subpoena.
"The inquiry includes examination of former President Trump's awareness of and involvement in activities undertaken to subvert the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, including the submission of fake electoral ballots to Congress and the executive branch, and the attempted appointment of Jeffrey Clark as acting attorney general, and efforts to interfere with the Congressional certification of the electoral results on Jan. 6, 2021," the select committee wrote in its subpoena letter. "Our investigation has revealed credible evidence that you have information concerning these and other issues with the scope of the select committee's inquiry."
Trump apparently did not like the direction the select committee was headed.
The former president wrote, "Unselect Committee (sic) is asking to interview the former White House counsel for dirt, even though that would set a terrible precedent for future Presidents. NO!"
Trump also denied he "tried to commandeer control of a moving White House Limo."