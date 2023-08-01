Trump says he will be indicted Tuesday evening in Jan. 6 case
Jack Smith, Donald Trump (Smith photo via Saul Loeb for AFP, Trump photo via AFP)

Donald Trump on Tuesday said that he is expecting an indictment from Jack Smith for 2020 election interference at 5PM.

Trump, who has already been federally indicted in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case, posted the information on Truth Social:

"I hear that Deranged Jack Smith, in order to interfere with the Presidential Election of 2024, will be putting out yet another Fake Indictment of your favorite President, me, at 5:00 P.M," he wrote. "Why didn’t they do this 2.5 years ago? Why did they wait so long? Because they wanted to put it right in the middle of my campaign. Prosecutorial Misconduct!"

There are currently dozens of reporters waiting in the courthouse for a potential indictment to go public there.

SmartNews