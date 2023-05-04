'Disgusting': Ana Navarro shreds Trump for lionizing J6 'choir' charged with assaulting cops

A new report from The Washington Post this week revealed that at least five of the members of the jailhouse "January 6 choir" whose song has become an unofficial anthem for former President Donald Trump's 2024 campaign were either charged with or convicted of attacking police officers — including Officer Brian Sicknick, who died shortly after the attack.

Speaking to CNN on Thursday, Ana Navarro — a host of "The View" and former Republican — tore into Trump for empowering these individuals.

"The brother of Brian Sicknick told The Post he was, quote, 'disgusted by Trump's glorification of these accused criminals,'" said anchor Jake Tapper. "It seems that Donald Trump is, of course, not going to stop celebrating these rioters, these people who allegedly attacked police, as long as it fires up his base on the 2024 campaign trail."

"Well, I feel exactly the same way as Officer Sicknick's brother," said Navarro. "I think it is disgusting. But I think it's more of Trump, right? There is absolutely nothing in this story that is shocking at this point. Except for the part about prisoners shooting selfies of each other and then being able to send them to social media platforms, which I think is crazy and the D.C. Correctional Department has got some explaining to do. Look, the contrast could not be more stark. Are you with somebody — you now know what you're voting for when you're voting for Donald Trump. You're voting for someone who not only promoted the insurrection back then, but continues to promote that insurrection to glorify it, to turn them into heroes, to celebrate it, to embrace it today. That's the contrast. and that's the choice for Republicans, the 'law and order' party."

Navarro also turned her ire on Fox News, for fanning the flames of hatred among Trump's supporters.

"I was actually shocked the other day, and it takes [a lot] for Fox News to shock me these days," said Navarro. 'But on the day when incredibly disturbing texts from Tucker Carlson were revealed—"



"About how white men don't fight that way, or something like that," Tapper cut in.

"And how he was basically at some point rooting for the death of this kid who was getting beat up by three white men," agreed Navarro. "On that same day, Jesse Watters was on the air talking about how he had seen a family of illegal immigrants and somebody said, well, how do you know they're illegal? He said, oh, you can tell. Really? So the difference is, they're not putting it on text form that would get on — you know, that would be part of a trial."

Watch video below or at this link.