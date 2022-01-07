WATCH: Trump complains that the media won't talk about how big of a crowd he drew on January 6th

Former President Donald Trump is now complaining that the news media isn't giving him enough credit for drawing a large crowd in Washington D.C. on January 6th last year.

In an interview with One America News, the twice-impeached former president said that he is upset that the media doesn't talk about the crowd size he drew at his "Stop the Steal" rally shortly before hundreds of members of that crowd launched a deadly riot at the United States Capitol building.

"Everything was going beautifully, then the election got rigged and stolen from the American people," Trump said. "And by the way, that's the reason [the Capitol rioters] went in with massive numbers! They don't cover the numbers of people! They always show the Capitol with a very small, just a tiny percentage of the people that were there!"

Trump then went on to claim that the rally was "the largest crowd I've ever spoken before."

Trump then complained that "nobody ever shows the pictures of that" and instead only show the pictures of his supporters violently storming the Capitol a short time later.

