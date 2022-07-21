Trump quickly regretted his Jan. 7 video as the Capitol riot ignited an internal power struggle: report

On January 7, 2021, then-President Donald Trump released a video where he finally agreed to the transfer of power to Joe Biden. But just two days after the video's release, Trump wanted a do-over, according to an unnamed source who spoke to Rolling Stone.

A source said that Trump wanted to make a new video and double down on his false claims that the 2020 election was rigged. The source said that Trump planned to directly attack Biden in the new video and tell his supporters that he'd continue fighting for them.

"Trump’s push to deliver a second speech countering the one he gave on Jan. 7 came amid an internal struggle over his post-Jan. 6 messaging," Rolling Stone's report stated.

Sources have told CNN that "one of the only reasons Trump actually made that video was aides warned him about the fact that his own cabinet might be preparing to use the 25th Amendment to remove him from office."

IN OTHER NEWS: 'I’m not an idiot!' Republican blows up on Biden appointee at House hearing

The public could get a chance to hear outtakes from Trump's unreleased video during Thursday's January 6 hearing. The committee also plans to focus heavily on Trump’s inaction in the 187 minutes between his speech at the "Stop the Steal" rally, and his afternoon message telling the rioters to “go home.”

Two witnesses are expected to deliver live testimony at Thursday's session: former deputy White House press secretary Sarah Matthews and Matthew Pottinger, who served on the National Security Council.

Matthews and Pottinger both resigned on January 6 as Trump supporters stormed the Capitol.

Committee members said the hearing would also feature excerpts from a videotaped deposition by White House counsel Pat Cipollone.

READ MORE: Election deniers going door-to-door demanding answers about Trump votes: 'No boundaries to ethics or civility'

In testimony aired previously, Cipollone said he agreed that there was no evidence of significant election fraud and that Trump should have conceded to Biden.

Previous committee hearings have focused on Trump's attempt to sway elections officials in swing states that Biden narrowly won and pressure put on Vice President Mike Pence not to certify the Electoral College results.

During its seventh hearing last week, the committee examined the impact of a tweet Trump sent on December 19, 2020 urging his supporters to descend on the nation's capital on January 6 for a rally he promised would be "wild."

Members of right-wing militia groups the Proud Boys, the Oath Keepers and other Trump supporters saw the tweet from the president as a "call to arms," lawmakers said.

RELATED: J6 to air damning video evidence of Trump on Jan. 7 during Thursday primetime hearing: report

More than 850 people have been arrested in connection with the attack on Congress, which left at least five people dead and 140 police officers injured.

The 76-year-old Trump, who has repeatedly hinted that he may run for the White House again in 2024, was impeached for a historic second time by the House after the Capitol riot -- he was charged with inciting an insurrection -- but was acquitted by the Senate.

The House committee is expected to submit a report to Congress this fall with its findings.

The committee may issue criminal referrals to the Justice Department, leaving it up to Attorney General Merrick Garland to decide whether Trump or others should be prosecuted for the attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Garland told reporters on Wednesday that the January 6 probe is the "most important" investigation the Justice Department has ever conducted and stressed that "no one is above the law in this country."





With additional reporting by AFP