Trump made video condemning Capitol riots because he feared cabinet would use 25th Amendment to remove him: CNN
Thursday night's House Select Committee hearing is expected to dive into former President Donald Trump's actions during the January 6th Capitol riots -- and also his actions in the immediate aftermath.

On January 7th, 2021, Trump made a video in which he condemned the riots at the Capitol as lawless acts of violence.

However, the J6 Committee is reportedly preparing to show outtakes of Trump's riot-condemning speech in which he expresses reluctance to condemn the attackers.

CNN's Kaitlan Collins said on Wednesday that sources have told the network that "one of the only reasons Trump actually made that video was aides warned him about the fact that his own cabinet might be preparing to use the 25th Amendment to remove him from office" if he failed to do so.

The January 7th video in question is much more forceful in condemning the violence at the Capitol that Trump made on January 6th.

Although the twice-impeached former president did call on the rioters to leave the Capitol on that day, he also told them that "we love you, you're very special" and again repeated his false claims that the 2020 presidential election was "stolen" from them.

