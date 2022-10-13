'A group of burglars': Michael Cohen lambasts Trump family — especially Jared Kushner

Michael Cohen's new book "Revenge" walks through the ways in which he became a victim of Donald Trump's efforts to silence him using government resources. In one part of the book, Cohen illustrates the "Trump crime family" by calling out the corruption that he knew would manifest in Trump's government and how it was turned against him.

Calling Trump "the mirror into the depths of the soul of government corruption," Cohen highlights the desperation the former president had to become the kind of dictator that he so admires.

"He is the poster boy for fascism," writes Cohen. "From the day Donald tweeted out I was just one of his lawyers who worked for him, I knew where I stood—out in the cold. And I knew part of the reason the government went after me was to go after Trump. But I also know Trump very well, and knew he’d find a way to use the government’s own avarice, arrogance, and corruption to his own benefit."

"Facts matter. Trump’s manipulation of his personal financial statements was placed on full display during my House Oversight Committee hearing. That is a fact. But that was just the start," he continues. "But, the piece de resistance is Jared Kushner securing a $2 billion investment from a fund led by the Saudi Crown prince suspected of having journalist Jamal Khashoggi murdered."

The New York Times reported that before being handed $2 billion, the panel of Saudi advisers told the government not to invest with Kushner because he essentially had no idea what he was doing. The article also describes the concern that it would appear as though it was a kickback from Kushner's work while at the White House.

"Appearance?" Cohen writes. "Really? That’s not appearance; that’s reality. And it’s par for the course from the Donald Trump Wild West Show. Going back to the sage of Baltimore, H. L. Mencken again: He never met Donald Trump, but he knew what Trump looked like. 'A good politician, under democracy, is quite as unthinkable as an honest burglar,' Mencken wrote."

Cohen's book Revenge is on sale now, and Raw Story has full coverage here.