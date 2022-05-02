'What planet is he on?' Morning Joe mocks Trump for forgetting who he endorsed in GOP Senate race

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough mocked former President Donald Trump for botching the name of the candidate he endorsed for the Ohio Republican Senate primary.

The former president backed venture capitalist and "Hillbilly Elegy" author J.D. Vance over former state treasurer Josh Mandel, but he combined their names during a speech at a campaign rally in Nebraska, telling supporters he had endorsed "J.D. Mandel."

"Oh, my God," Scarborough said, hooting with laughter. "You know, you know, if the current occupant at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue had done that, there would be headlines for, like, months. 'Oh, he can't remember,' which, of course, underlines the fact, how funny it is, you have people, right-wing Trumpists attacking Joe Biden for his mental acuity, right before Donald Trump couldn't remember who he endorsed."

The "Morning Joe" host recalled when Trump boasted that he had aced a cognitive test used to determine whether a person has dementia.

"What were the six or seven words he could remember?" Scarborough said.

Trump bragged that he remembered the words "person, woman, man, camera, TV," which he said astonished medical personnel, and Scarborough joked that perhaps the two GOP candidates could be fused together instead of running against one another.

"This from the former president was a remarkable performance, perhaps fusing together these Republican candidates, maybe he thinks it'll be the best chance in Ohio," Scarborough said. "Seriously, the guy -- like, what planet is he on?"







