LISTEN: Trump rails against American Jews for not loving Israel in new rant filled with 'anti-Semitic tropes'

In a discussion with Israeli reporter Barak Ravid at Mar-a-Lago, former President Donald Trump attacked American Jews, complaining that they don't love Israel as much as they should — and also threw in a reference to Jews controlling the media.

"There's people in this country that are Jewish, no longer love Israel," said Trump. "I'll tell you, the evangelical Christians love Israel more than the Jews in this country. It used to be that Israel had absolute power over Congress. And today I think it's the exact opposite, and I think Obama and Biden did that. And yet in the election, they still get a lot of votes from Jewish people, which tells you that the Jewish people, and I've said this for a long time — the Jewish people in the United States, either don't like Israel or don't care about Israel."

"I mean you look at The New York Times, The New York Times hates Israel, hates them, and they're Jewish people that run The New York Times, I mean the Sulzberger family," Trump added.

"Trump was clearly trying to set a record for anti-Semitic tropes in a single soundbite," Mother Jones journalist David Corn said of the audio clip.

Last month, Trump faced criticism after claiming that Israel used to "literally own" Congress.

