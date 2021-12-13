‘Pathetic' Trump leveled by former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert for his 'crazy' attack on Netanyahu
Donald Trump at a rally, photo by Gage Skidmore.

The transatlantic war of words between Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu escalated on Monday as Netanyahu's predecessor offered his thoughts.

A new book by Barak Ravid reported that Trump is livid that Netanyahu called to congratulate Joe Biden on winning the 2020 election.

“F*ck him,” Trump said. “I haven’t spoken to him since.”

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert weighed in on Monday, Israel National News reports.

READ MORE: 'What the hell was that?' Trump blew up at White House aides after Kushner initiative crashed and burned

“Everyone knows my opinion of Netanyahu. I am not fond of him, I don’t appreciate him, I don’t trust him, I don’t believe in his integrity,” Olmert said. “The fact that Netanyahu congratulated Biden on his election victory shows that he acted as we should expect the Israeli PM to act – to congratulate the duly elected American president."

Olmert was the mayor of Jerusalem, prime minister, and served 19 months in prison.

“Trump said that the fact that Netanyahu congratulated Biden is a betrayal of the special relationship between Israel and the US; that is crazy and beyond understanding, he is a pathetic man," Olmert said.

Read the full report.


SmartNews