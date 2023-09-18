Trump shames Jews during Rosh Hashanah for refusing to vote for him

Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, began at sundown on Friday and Donald Trump posted his own message with a veiled threat to so-called "liberal Jews."

"Just a quick reminder for liberal Jews who voted to destroy America & Israel because you believed false narratives! Let's hope you learned from your mistake & make better choices moving forward! Happy New Year!" the meme says.

It goes on to list the "things Trump did" for Jews while he was in office. It claims among other things, that Trump "signed an executive order for Judaism to be a nationality in addition to a religion so it would fall under the category Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. That act prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color and national origin in programs receiving federal financial assistance."

The meme eliminated a key part of what the Civil Rights Act says. The Civil Rights Act of 1964 "prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex or national origin." The meme eliminates the word "religion" from the description of what the Civil Rights Act did. As a religion, Judaism was already protected under the Civil Rights Act. Trump's "executive order" was nothing more than a performance.

Trump's "decree" for the Golan Heights was just as pointless, doing nothing more than putting on paper that his administration believed something.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said it is "clear that the status of Golan has not changed," United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric said according to Reuters.

Trump made the move before Benjamin Netanyahu had his election.

Trump has always struggled to garner the Jewish vote. In 2016 he earned 24 percent of the Jewish vote, according to the far-right Republican Jewish Coalition's own poll. But in 2020, he managed to get 30.5 percent. It was also what Mitt Romney was able to get in 2012. In the Pew Research Service's calculations of voters by faith, Jews supported Clinton to the tune of 71 percent.

In an exit poll of 800 people released by J Street, revealed Jews supported Biden at 77 percent vs. 21 percent for Trump. The Republican group, however, claimed their poll of 600 voters showed Jews supported Biden 60.6 percent vs. Trump at 30.5.

"This general inclination toward the Democratic Party and liberal values goes hand-in-hand with disapproval of former Republican President Donald Trump," Pew explained in the 2021 report. "In this survey, conducted roughly five to 12 months before the 2020 presidential election, nearly three-quarters of Jewish adults disapproved of the job Trump was doing as president, while just 27 percent rated him positively – far below the 65 percent who approved of President Barack Obama’s job performance in 2013."

Trump has never posted memes targeting other groups like Methodists, Buddhists, or Unitarians, and shamed them for their votes. Biden even gained on the Catholic vote in 2020, but Trump hasn't attacked those voters either.

See the post from Trump below or at the link here.



