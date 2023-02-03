Trump Jr. calls on Montana supporters to shoot down China balloon
Donald Trump Jr. speaking with attendees at the Culture War tour in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Gage Skidmore)

With a Chinese surveillance balloon flying over American skies, former President Donald Trump's eldest son is calling on his supporters in Montana to take matters into their own hands.

Writing on Twitter, Trump Jr. criticized President Joe Biden for letting the balloon enter U.S. airspace and said that it was time for patriotic Montanans to shoot down the balloon themselves.

"If Joe Biden and his administration are too weak to do the obvious and shoot down an enemy surveillance balloon perhaps we just let the good people of Montana do their thing," Trump Jr. wrote. "I imagine they have the capability and the resolve to do it all themselves."

Given that the balloon is tens of thousands of feet above land, it is highly doubtful that armed Montana residents have the capability to shoot it down with the weapons they have available.

IN OTHER NEWS: 'Shocking and filthy': Alleged harassment of South Dakota GOP senator’s aide sparks state party chaos

Even though the Department of Defense has concluded that the Chinese balloon is a surveillance vehicle that poses no safety risk to American citizens, that hasn't stopped some Republicans from fueling fears about its presence.

Rep. James Comer (R-KY), for instance, went on Fox News Friday morning and said that the balloon could potentially be carrying bioweapons.

SmartNews Video